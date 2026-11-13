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Alicia Syrett
9 days ago
The founder of Chairs & Leads on her top nine governance lessons of the last 10 years. Shareholder primacy. A prominent board leader stressed that boards must have the courage to take on management and ask the tough questions. She thought boards can sometimes focus too much on the relationship with management versus the fiduciary duty of representing shareholders. I once heard about a board leader who cancelled shareholder meetings, and that is not shareholder primacy!