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NMU Sonderegger Symposium explores historic mining disasters
By Andrew Hansz,9 days ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – On Friday, a public NMU event brought midwestern historians to the university to share stories of tragic mining disasters. The event was co-hosted by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center and Center for U.P. Studies, centering around the 100th anniversary of the Barnes-Hecker mining disaster in Ely Township. Speakers also detailed Minnesota mining incidents, European transnational heritage, and mining unions. Each presentation reflected the hard truth on some of these communities’ tragic backrounds.