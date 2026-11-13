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Global Investors Stay Committed to U.S. Multifamily as Seattle Supply Shrinks and Sales Rebound
By The Registry,7 days ago
StepStone and Tokyu Land US executives say foreign investors still want U.S. apartments, and Seattle’s 38 percent drop in deliveries and $1.5 billion sales quarter offer the stability they are waiting for. Foreign investors have not abandoned U.S. multifamily, but they are underwriting it more carefully than at any point in recent years. Seattle, where […]