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Football Game Detours and Delays
7 days ago
On Saturday, November 14,, the3 Blue and 9 Plum route will detour from the start and lasting until approximately 5pm or when the roadways reopen. Please be advised that the 5 Yellow, 6 Brown South, and 6 Brown North routes will be impacted by heavy traffic around the start and end time of the game and may run behind schedule. Additionally, CyRide may operate the 6 Brown South and 6 Brown North in a minibus south of the Towers area to the Research Park. Service in this area will be significantly delayed and may operate only if requested, depending on traffic. For more information, click here. There may possibly be significant delays in the 6 Brown service pre and post game.