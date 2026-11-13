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White Flag Days in Owensboro
By Steve Shook,7 days ago
With noticeably colder weather now in the tri-state, Daviess County Emergency Management officials say a white flag warning will be in effect through next week. From tonight through this coming Monday, an overnight emergency shelter will be available for men, women and children at the Daniel Pitino Shelter from 6PM to 7AM when the white flag is activated. The Owensboro Transit System will provide no-cost bus transportation to the Shelter from 4 to 6PM.