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Alex Mann visits Flemington police as part of mission to connect law enforcement, autism community
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. (Hunterdon County) — A man traveling across the country to build positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the autism community recently visited the Flemington Borough Police Department, marking his 545th police department visit. Alex Mann has made it his mission to bridge the gap between...
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