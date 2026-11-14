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Farmers Markets Saturday Forecast
By Mike Modrick,13 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading to the farmers market Saturday morning, it’ll be a crisp, Autumn start! Morning temperatures will start in the 50s and climb to the mid-60s by midday under sunny skies. Bring a jacket for the early morning hours—you’ll likely shed it as the day warms up. North winds around 10 mph gusting to 20 mph will keep things fresh and breezy, so hold onto your hat and any loose items. It’s perfect weather for browsing local produce and enjoying the outdoors.