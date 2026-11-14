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Beach Forecast Saturday
By Mike Modrick,13 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 🏖️ Saturday Beach Forecast. Saturday at the Suncoast beaches will look sunny and inviting. But the air is chilly and the water will be a bit choppy with High rip current risk. Expect surf heights around 1 to 2 feet with north winds around 15 mph. There’s no thunderstorm threat, so you can enjoy a full day at the beach without weather concerns. Just be mindful of the High rip current risk—swim near lifeguard stations and stay aware of water conditions. It’s a colder day to get in the water, but respect the ocean’s power. Water temps are holding at 75° to 78° in the Gulf waters.
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