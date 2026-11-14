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CIAA® Announces 2026 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards
11 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (November 13, 2026) — The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) has announced its 2026 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Awards, recognizing the outstanding student-athletes and coaches whose performances and leadership highlighted the 2026 football season. The annual honors celebrate excellence across the conference, recognizing student-athletes for...
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