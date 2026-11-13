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Weevil Basketball holds off the Vikings in Game 1 of GAC/ MIAA Crossover
11 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello men's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 GAC) took on Augustana University (0-1, 0-0 NSIC) Friday afternoon in the GAC/NSIC Challenge. The Weevils came out on top in their second contest of the season, defeating the Vikings, 62-51. Marvin Schindler led the way for Arkansas-Monticello (2-0, 0-0 GAC), posting 23 points in the game. Schindler hit 8-of-13 total field goals on the day, including two three-pointers, and went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. He also contributed six total rebounds and one assist in his 40 minutes played.