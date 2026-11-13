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Parts of Texas could already see snow this weekend as cold front hits
4 days ago
Some parts of the Southwest may not have to wait till December for a winter wonderland as snow could make a brief appearance in the high elevations near El Paso this weekend. The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa said the next system arrives Friday afternoon, bringing rain chances to the region. Increasing moisture will spread across the area, with scattered to widespread showers expected Friday evening.
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