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Arkansas Advocate: NORC polling takeaways -- Arkansans worried about economy, healthcare, data center impact
By Andrew DeMillo, Arkansas Advocate,13 days ago
The midterm election last week handed Democrats historic wins across the country along with moderate gains in Arkansas’ statehouse. The results of the election also revealed many of the top issues that drove voters’ concerns. Findings released the day after the election by NORC’s Civic Health & Elections...
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