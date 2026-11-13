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Minnesota Wild, Starkey Announce Partnership to Promote Hearing Health Across Minnesota
8 days ago
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Wild of the National Hockey League (NHL) have announced a new partnership with Starkey, the Eden Prairie-based hearing technology manufacturer, aimed at expanding hearing health awareness and connecting with fans throughout the hockey season. The collaboration brings together two Minnesota organizations and includes...