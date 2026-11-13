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A One-Owner Split-Window Corvette Brought $425,000 as a Custom. The Paperwork Did the Heavy Lifting.
By Eve Nowell,10 days ago
In September, we noted that the model name has stopped carrying price in the split-window Corvette market. The file does. A 1963 coupe that hammered at $425,000 during Barrett-Jackson’s Digital Select Auction this month makes the same argument from an unexpected direction, because this is not an original car at all. It is a custom, completed only in September, and the reason it brought six figures has less to do with the LS3 under the hood than with the paperwork in the folder.