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Ten Things the C2 Corvette Reveals About Factory Intent, and Why Collectors Pay for It
By John Lloyd,9 days ago
The C2 Corvette is usually discussed as a styling triumph, and it was. But styling alone does not explain why a 1963 Sting Ray, a 1965 big-block car and a 1967 L88 sit in three very different tiers of the collector market. What separates them is factory intent. Chevrolet built the 1963–1967 Corvette Sting Ray as a design statement, an engineering project and, in a handful of cases, a barely disguised race car, and those motives did not always agree with one another. The tension is what collectors are really pricing.