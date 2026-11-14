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New Jersey American Water opens 2027 volunteer fire and EMS grant program, increases maximum awards to $5,000
By Jay Edwards,13 days ago
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey American Water has opened applications for its 2027 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program, offering approximately $50,000 in funding to eligible volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads, rescue squads and other emergency response organizations throughout its service areas. The company announced Thursday that it has...
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