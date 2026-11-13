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A 72,000-Mile Evolution II Is Testing How Much Mileage the Market Will Forgive
By EL Puckett,10 days ago
The bid on car No. 84 stands at $225,000 with five days left, and that number is the least interesting thing about the listing. What matters is what this particular 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II, with about 72,000 miles, a Montana title and a repaired engine bay, is about to tell us about how the market prices an Evolution II that is no longer a time capsule.