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Klimko Earns Victory at Texas Diving Invitational
12 days ago
Swimming and Diving November 13, 2026 By Lillian Glassmoyer Sophomore Vladyslav Klimko placed first in the men’s 3-meter championship dive Today’s win was Klimko’s first win as a collegian Four Aggie women placed in the top 12 for the women’s 1-meter dive AUSTIN – Texas A&M’s Vladyslav Klimko won the men’s 3-meter springboard to highlight the Aggies’ day two of the Texas Diving Invitational on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. The Ukraine native took first place by over 10 points with a score of 392.95 for his first career collegiate victory. Charles Reuter also placed in the top...