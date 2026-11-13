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Illinois State Freshmen Find Breakthroughs in Redbird Swimming
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Illinois State freshmen Molly Allison, Julia Bartula and Martyna Dobek are turning demanding training into early breakthroughs—and building a close bond along the way. After committing under a previous coach, the Illinois natives embraced first-year coach Ryan Evans’ approach, including tough out-of-pool workouts, and have each posted lifetime-best performances. Their progress is strengthening both their confidence and their hopes of helping shape a distinctive Redbird team identity.