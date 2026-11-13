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Nex Appoints Tracy Elizabeth Senior Director of Trust and Safety Research
By Katherine Hill,9 days ago
Nex has appointed Tracy Elizabeth as Senior Director of Trust and Safety Research. Reporting to Tom Kang, the company’s President and Head of International, Elizabeth will lead Nex’s Trust and Safety strategy, focusing on incorporating safety-by-design principles into products and experiences for children and families. Elizabeth brings more...