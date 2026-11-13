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Boardman Wins Third Diver-of-the-Week Accolade in a Row
By Via Naval Academy Athletics,,7 days ago
Men's Swimming & Diving | 11/13/2026 7:41:00 AM BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Navy's James Boardman was named this week's Patriot League Men's Diver of the Week after his performance during the team's wins over American, Bucknell and Lafayette. It was third-straight week in which the freshman earned the award. Boardman first amassed 421.40 points to win the three-meter event by 63 points, then scored 350.75 points to win the one-meter board by 42 points. He has posted a combined 16-0 record in the two diving events this season. The Mids will next be in competition Nov. 19-21 when they play host...