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Sakurai Sho Returns as Detective Musashi in 'XXXX Senkyo,' the 'Senkyo' Series' First 2-Hour Special
By Kenji A,11 days ago
Detective Musashi Saburo is back for another very bad day. On November 14, Nippon TV announced that Sakurai Sho will star in XXXX Senkyo (XXXX Occupation), a two-hour New Year special airing in January 2027, Model Press reported. It is the fourth installment of the Senkyo series, following Dai Byoin Senkyo (2023), Shin Kuko Senkyo (2024) and Hoso Kyoku Senkyo (2025), and the first time the series will air as a two-hour special rather than a full series.