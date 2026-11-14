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Two Iranian men convicted of spying on London-based journalists for Tehran
By Tiana Nowzari,13 days ago
Two Iranian men were convicted Thursday of assisting Iran’s intelligence services in surveiling London-based journalists, including a Persian-language broadcaster repeatedly targeted by Iranian authorities. Mostafa Sepahvand and Farhad Javadi Manesh were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court under the UK’s National Security Act 2023 following a six-week trial. Both...