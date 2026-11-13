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Small Plane Goes Down In Woodville Farm Field, One Hospitalized
By Travis Singleton,10 days ago
A small plane went down in a farm field near the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 23 in Woodville, Ohio, Thursday afternoon, and the lone person aboard was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital. Emergency crews converged on the rural Sandusky County site around 2:30 p.m. to find the aircraft down in muddy, wet terrain that complicated the rescue.
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