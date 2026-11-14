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Iowa got 5 new shopping districts in the last 15 years, each built fresh or rebuilt where a mall once stood
By BestAttractions Editorial Team,12 days ago
Iowa River Landing turns an industrial park into shops. On October 8, 2012, UI Health Care opened a five-story clinic on former light-industrial ground where Interstate 80 meets First Avenue in Coralville, Iowa. The clinic was one of the first big openings in Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre district the...
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