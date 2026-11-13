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Weekly Beyond the Gates Spoilers: Are Nicole and Joey Becoming Unlikely Allies?
By Tina Charles,11 days ago
Hell may have frozen over in the DMV. The Beyond the Gates spoilers for November 16-20 reveal Nicole and Joey finding common ground. The two have had an antagonistic relationship, including a disastrous double date. But now they’re on the same page? Additionally, Jacob heads to London. Martin and Naomi are back from Mexico. And Leslie has a practical proposal for Hayley.