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Weekly Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: EJ and Xander Arrested
By Janet Di Lauro,12 days ago
Lives hang in the balance, proposals are made, and consequences come crashing down on two prominent members of opposing Salem families when both EJ and Xander are arrested, according to Days of our Lives spoilers. Plus, a devious Joy turns up the heat on Alex, and Marlena and Dominic receive the results of their DNA test. Here’s your DAYS video preview for the week of November 16-20, 2026.