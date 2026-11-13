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Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon’s Past Comes Calling
By Tina Charles,9 days ago
The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 16-20 reveal that Devon crosses paths with someone from the past. Meanwhile, things are about to escalate for a certain couple keeping their affair secret. Victoria will interrupt an exchange between Kyle and Claire. Phyllis and Sharon work together to uncover Nick’s secrets. Additionally, Abby’s medical issue resurfaces, while Victor gives Adam and Chelsea an ultimatum.