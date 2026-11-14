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Days of our Lives Comings and Goings: New Leading Men in the Spotlight
By Janet Di Lauro,12 days ago
The newest leading men on Days of our Lives continue to appear front and center. Here’s the soap’s casting news for the week of November 16-20. Franco LoPresti gets significant airtime as Dante Vitali. Look for Roman (Josh Taylor) and Sydney (Sydney Malakeh) to confront Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) fiancée on Tuesday, November 17. In addition, Marlena questions Dante about Dominic on Wednesday, November 18, and Dante defends his love for Sami on Thursday, November 19. You can also catch Lo Presti in the new Hallmark holiday movie, Winter Wonderlanes.