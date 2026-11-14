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Issa Compass, an Online Visa Platform, Launches Two New DTV Pricing Plans
12 days ago
Issa Compass now offers a free DIY plan and a paid DIY Plus tier alongside its existing Full Service option, introducing two new pricing plans for Destination Thailand Visa applicants who want a choice of support level on the same decision engine built on real-time embassy requirements. The DIY Plus tier is priced at 3,000 THB, or about USD 89, with government and partner fees always billed separately.