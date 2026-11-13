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Sam Hartman
By Nick Wass - FR67404 AP,8 days ago
Meet the new 'Bachelor,' a quarterback for the Washington Commanders. ABC has announced that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will be the next lead on “The Bachelor.” The 30th season of the reality dating show premieres March 21. The 27-year-old Hartman appeared on “Good Morning America” on Friday to discuss his new role. He joked about the challenge of dating 30 women at once. Hartman follows in the footsteps of other NFL players who have starred on the show. This move breaks from the usual casting of past contestants. The network did that with Taylor Frankie Paul on “The Bachelorette,” but that season ended up scrubbed. The franchise has been on hiatus since summer 2025's “Bachelor in Paradise.”