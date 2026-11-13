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Seminole sports complex set for $10.3M, seven-field rebuild
By Chuck Merlis,9 days ago
The Cross Bayou Athletic Association Complex near Lake Seminole could get a $10.3 million overhaul that would replace six aging ballfields with seven new fields for youth baseball and softball, along with new dugouts, covered bleachers, batting cages and lighting. The plan also includes new concession stands, restrooms, a building for meetings and equipment storage, plus parking and drainage improvements.