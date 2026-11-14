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Former England Star Dele Alli ‘to Earn Huge £7.6 Million Payday’ Despite Not Playing For 19 Months
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,13 days ago
Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli is set to earn £7.6 million despite not playing a minute of football over the last 19 months. Alli, who made 269 appearances for Spurs between 2015 and 2021, last played under Cesc Fabregas for Italian side Como during the 2024-25 season. He made just one appearance for the up-and-coming Serie A side, which came back in March 2025.