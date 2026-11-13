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Nationwide ground stop halts flights at Tampa Bay airports
By Chuck Merlis,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, Nov. 13, halting departing flights at airports across the United States, including Tampa International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, after communications problems disrupted the country’s air traffic control system. The FAA issued the...