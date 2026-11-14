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Rangers Canucks Hockey
12 days ago
Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over the Canucks. Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in New York’s four-goal second period and the Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. The Rangers finished a four-game trip with three victories have won five of their last six to improve to 12-8-1. They were 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal before Friday. The NHL-worst Canucks have dropped seven straight to fall to 3-17-1. Playing his second NHL game of the season and 15th overall, Gawdin made it 3-1 on a snap shot with seven minutes left in the second. He added the second with 3:50 to go in the period for a 5-1 advantage. Gawdin is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond.