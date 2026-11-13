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A Tradition of Style, Service & Success: Spotlighting The Gavalas Family of Nic’s Toggery in the Chamber’s Latest CEO Series
By Erin Cramer,8 days ago
The Chamber’s latest CEO Series featured the Gavalas family for an exclusive inside look at one of Tallahassee’s longstanding family-owned businesses: Nic’s Toggery. Founded by Nic Gavalas in 1950, Nic’s Toggery has spent more than 75 years building a reputation for quality merchandise, personalized service and meaningful relationships with generations of customers. Today, Nic’s three sons, George, Victor and Mike Gavalas, continue their father’s legacy through hands-on leadership, a commitment to customer service and a passion for serving the Tallahassee community.