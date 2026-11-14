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Capital Audiofest 2026: Diptyque DP170 EVO Does Daft Punk Proud but Needs More Punk
By Ian White,12 days ago
The French have never been particularly interested in doing things the way everyone else does. Cars, food, cinema, politics, and apparently $50,000 loudspeakers. The Diptyque DP170 EVO panels in The Listening Room’s Room 755 at Capital Audiofest 2026 were so aggressively orange that I briefly wondered whether someone had stolen a pair of enormous traffic signs from the Champs-Élysées.