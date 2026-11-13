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From Town-and-Gown to Talent Magnet: Why the SEMO & MAC Partnership Sets a New Standard for Our Region
10 days ago
When we talk about economic development, we usually talk about roads, utilities, and commercial storefronts. But a community’s most important infrastructure is its talent, and supporting that pipeline is key to future business growth. Breaking Down Institutional Barriers. Last month, Dr. Brad Hodson and Dr. Joe Gilgour announced a...