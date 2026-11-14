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Jeremy Schmidt
12 days ago
Jeremy Lee Schmidt, 49, passed away on November 1, 2026, Torrington, Wyoming. Per the family’s request, no public services are planned and cremation has taken place. Jeremy was born November 24, 1976 in Pontiac, Michigan to Donald and Cynthia (Culvahouse) Schmidt. He graduated from Clarkston Alternative High School in 1995. After graduating, Jeremy went straight into the marines, where he proudly served his country for four years. After his time in the military, he moved back to Michigan and worked various jobs. He married Tammy Brown on July 26, 2003. Jeremy moved to Torrington in 2009 where he began working as a correctional officer for the state of Wyoming. Early in 2010, his family joined him and he and Tammy welcomed their daughter Kendal.