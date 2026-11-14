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Lady Martians ninth at Division 2 Michigan XC State Championships
By David Fleet,12 days ago
Brooklyn— On a cool and windy day, the Goodrich cross country team traveled to the Michigan International Speedway for the cross country state meet. For the seventh year in a row, the Goodrich Martian girls finished as one of the top 10 teams in the state, usually comprised of the best 26 teams and 260 runners in the state. This year, the Lady Martians finished ninth. There are 135 Division 2 teams, and only 26 reach the state meet. A total of 252 girls competed in the race.
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