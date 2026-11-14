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“Like MobLand but darker”: Capone is Tom Hardy’s “beyond brilliant” drama to watch tonight
By Lydia Patrick,12 days ago
From Peaky Blinders’ erratic Jewish mob boss Alfie Solomons (pictured above) to playing both Ronnie and Reggie Kray in Legend, Tom Hardy is a master at playing gangsters and villains. More recently, he’s received rave reviews for his portrayal of Harry da Souza, the Harrigans’ ruthless crime fixer in MobLand. But we’ve unearthed a lesser-known drama, Capone, in which he takes on one of the most infamous gangsters in American history. It’s like MobLand but even darker, and you can watch it tonight.