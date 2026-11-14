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Dos Pueblos Makes the Big Plays to Advance to CIF Div. 10 Football Semifinals
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Contributing Writer,13 days ago
It was one big moment after another turned in by Dos Pueblos football players in a dramatic CIF-SS quarterfinal game in the rain on Friday night. Linebacker Max Hernandez made the most critical one, stopping a two-point conversion run with 1:55 remaining in the game to preserve a 17-16 Chargers’ victory over Granite Hills of Apple Valley at Scott O’Leary Stadium.