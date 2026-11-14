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Weekend Weather: Breezy and cool
By Frank Wilt,13 days ago
HARRISONBURG VA: (Rocktown Now) -We can expect quiet weather here in the Shenandoah Valley this weekend.. Expect cool afternoons in the 40s through the weekend, chilly nights dipping into the mid to 20s and lower 30s, and plenty of sunshine. High pressure will dominate the region, keeping rain out of the forecast while temperatures gradually warm into the upper 50s by Tuesday and near 60 by midweek.