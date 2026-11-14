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Virginia Crime Commission endorses harsher consequences for violating license plate camera rules
By Scott Gelman,13 days ago
The Virginia Crime Commission is calling for state lawmakers to adopt more significant consequences for officers who violate state rules for accessing or handling data from automated license plate reader cameras. During a meeting this week, the commission, which is made up of elected officials and gubernatorial appointees, considered a...
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