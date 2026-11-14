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John Fisher agrees to sell San Jose Earthquakes to Alden co-founder Heath Freeman in reported $625m deal
By Tom Hindle,12 days ago
The reported $625 million deal includes both the Earthquakes and their home stadium, PayPal Park. By comparison, Real Salt Lake and the NWSL's Utah Royals were sold for a combined $400 million in 2022, and then moved again last year for around $600 million. The Quakes are considered one of the least valuable teams in MLS, with Forbes listing them at 22nd in its annual ranking of franchise values, with a figure of $540 million (although that value is said to have increased by seven percent).