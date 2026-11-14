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Fresh concerns for Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies substituted through injury after just five minutes
By Jonas Rütten,13 days ago
Bayern Munich's crowded treatment room looks set for another arrival. Five minutes into the first leg of Canada's CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Guatemala (3-2), Alphonso Davies suffered an injury that has yet to be specified and had to come off. Tracking back during a Guatemala attack, Davies slipped awkwardly...