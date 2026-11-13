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Quordle 11/14/26 Answer [Chill, Extreme] (November 14 2026)
By Christine Mielke,11 days ago
Quordle is a unique take on the popular word game Wordle. There is a daily Quordle, but you can also play as much as you want with other new puzzles (which is great for practicing!). The premise is simple: you have to use nine guesses to figure out four five-letter words. If you are wondering what the solution is for the November 14th 2026 Quordle then we’ll be providing it for you in this guide, along with the answers to the daily Quordle Chill and Quordle Extreme!