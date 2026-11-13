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Tennessee’s gerrymandered election maps hold up, but not as well as in past cycles
By Adam Friedman,4 days ago
Tennessee Republicans won the popular vote in down-ballot races last week, but gerrymandering allowed them to win even more seats than vote totals would have indicated. The GOP received around 54% of the vote in Tennessee’s nine congressional races while likely winning eight of them, or 89% of the seats, an analysis of election data by Lookout shows. In the state House, state Republicans received 58% of the votes cast while winning 69 of the 99 districts, or 70%.