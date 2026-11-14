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Video surfaces of Connor Hellebuyck being verbally abused at Winnipeg hotel
By Jonathan Ouimet,12 days ago
Jeff Veillette says video of Connor Hellebuyck's arrival at the Devils' Winnipeg hotel shows far less than the story suggested. The question making the rounds is whether Jets fans stalked the goalie's hotel after his return to Winnipeg. Hellebuyck was back in the building as a visiting Devils player, but he did not start. Jake Allen did, and the crowd praised him for a good game.