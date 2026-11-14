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Saints’ WVB Comeback Bid Falls Short in WHAC Semifinals
12 days ago
AQ moves to 35-4 and await the NAIA selection announcement after their WHAC Tournament run ends. Grand Rapids, Mich. -- This one hurts because there was still more this group wanted to accomplish together. A fourth-set lead offered the Aquinas College women's volleyball team a chance to keep its WHAC Tournament championship hopes alive Friday night, but the Saints could not turn that opportunity into a deciding fifth set. For a team with 35 wins and a share of its third straight conference regular-season championship, the disappointment is real—and so is the hope that another chapter remains.